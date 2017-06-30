Mansfield police search for critical missing teen

UPDATE: He has been found safe.

Mansfield police want to find a teen with special needs who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon.

16-year old Matthew Denton is autistic and non-verbal. Police say he was at Wesley Mission Center Church around 7:50 p.m. with his caregiver and walked away from the location.

Matthew was last seen in the area of Walnut Creek and Pleasant Ridge wearing a red t-shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mansfield Police Department at 817-473-0211