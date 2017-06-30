Grapevine PD sees spike in real threats with fake guns

- Grapevine police are concerned about a recent spike cases involving fake replica guns.

The department says it’s had several calls in the past month about people with guns that turned out to be convincing replicas.

What's alarming to Grapevine PD is how many times they find young people with a replica gun that looks like the real thing. Their worst fear is that sooner or later someone is going to get hurt.

"Looking at this, there's no way you can tell with this pointed,” said Officer Patrick O’Neal. “I don't have the time to make that decision if this thing is real or not."

Fake guns have become a big enough problem that the department has produced a hard-hitting public awareness video.

Grapevine police body cam video shows what almost happened about a month ago. Knowing police were outside, a 20-year-old man opened the door holding what looked like a real handgun to police.

“The officers drew down on him and told him to put the handgun down, and he put it down,” O’Neal said.

The gun turned out to be a replica of a Beretta 92. But to police, the threat was real.

Two days ago, Grapevine police had a call involving a 17-year-old with a fake gun. Other North Texas police departments are seeing similar trends with replica guns.

Grapevine is hoping to raise public awareness of the dangers the fake guns present to everyone involved.