Addison expecting 500,000 people for "Kaboom Town" July 3

A crowd of roughly 500,000 is expected to come to Addison Circle Park for the annual Fourth of July celebration "Kaboom Town".

Texas' largest Independence Day party takes place annually on July 3. Crews were already busy setting up for the event on Friday.

Organizers are warning locals to expect traffic.

"Five Super Bowls full of people in the town that are trying to leave at the same time," Addison Director of Public Communications Mary Rosenbleeth said. "We ask your patience and if you're Addison Square Park you can stay and enjoy a great concert from Emerald City."

The park gates open at 4 p.m. Festivities start at 5. The airshow at the Addison Airport begins at 7:15 and the fireworks show starts at 9:30.