Dallas woman seriously injured after acid attack

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 30 2017 04:25PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30 2017 04:25PM CDT

A Dallas woman was seriously injured after acid was thrown in her face early Sunday morning.

An unknown suspect approached the victim at her residence on the 300 block of Bonnie View Road. He then threw a full cup of acid in her face. The suspect fled the scene by foot northbound on Bonnie View Road towards 11th street.

The suspect is described as a Latin male who stands about 5'6" tall with a medium build. He was wearing a red sweatshirt and black ski mask at the time of the attack.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 in return for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

 

 

