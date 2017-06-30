One dead in Frisco shooting; two suspects sought

A 30-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a shooting outside a Frisco home on Friday morning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that two men approached the victim in front of his house. A small struggle occurred, and the victim was shot. The two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim ran away looking for help.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The shooting does not appear to be random and investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

"Investigators through their initial investigation are confident that there is no danger to the neighborhood, the public at large," Frisco Police Officer Ryan Chandler said. "They are confident this was an isolated incident and not a random crime."

Frisco detectives are investigating the incident. Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Frisco Police Department at (972)-292-6133.