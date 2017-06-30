Toxic algae found in Dallas' Lake Cliff

Toxic algae have been found in Lake Cliff, prompting the City of Dallas to issue a health and safety alert.

Laboratory results confirmed by Dallas Water Utilities showed a toxic algae bloom with high bacteria levels that can be dangerous to humans and animals if contacted.

Dallas Park and Recreation officials urge residents to not enter the lake or consume anything that comes from the lake.

The Park and Recreation Department has put up signs prohibiting swimming and fishing in the lake and sent out social media alerts to citizens.

Citizens can still visit the other amenities in the park.

Officials are unsure when the lake will be healthy for the public to use again.