Man taken to hospital after getting hit with bottle at Deep Ellum bar

A man was transported to a hospital after being hit in the head with a bottle at a Deep Ellum bar, early Friday morning.

Dallas police found the man lying on the sidewalk with serious face and head trauma, outside Deep Ellum Candy Company just before 2 a.m.

Police say the victim was on a crowded dance floor when an altercation occurred. The suspect, a Latin male, struck the victim in the head with a bottle, leaving him with a gash under his eye. He was bleeding profusely and paramedics believe an artery was severed as well as some possible nerve damage.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.