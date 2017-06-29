UT-Dallas students may have built world's larget fidget spinner

- A group of UT-Dallas students used their down time to create what they claim is the largest fidget spinner in the world.

Video posted to YouTube shows the four engineering students gathering and measuring supplies as they built from scratch their version of the popular current toy trend.

The finished product took them 20 man-hours and weighs 150 pounds.

The students have already submitted their application to the Guinness Book of World Records and are waiting on the judges to confirm it's the largest.

The project wasn't for a grade or an assignment. They said they did it just for fun.