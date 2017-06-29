Arlington road rage shooter found guilty of murder, given 50 years in prison

A man who was caught by Arlington police for a 2016 road rage shooting has been found guilty of murder and given 50 years in prison.

The family of Brittany Daniel rejoiced after Aspen Warren, 22, was found guilty. They said the decision gave them relief.

Warren sat through the trial, which began on Monday, mostly without emotion. The jury took slightly more than four hours to decide that he was guilty.

Warren and Daniel were driving on I-30 in January 2016. Daniel was giving two co-workers a ride home when Warren fired into her car and killed her. One of Daniel's passengers later told investigators that Warren seemed to think Daniel was driving too slowly before the shooting.

Warren's attorneys argued that it was a passenger in the car, and not Warren, who pulled the trigger.

The Daniel family is still grieving, but feels better that the suspect has been brought to justice.

"We've missed Brittany so much," said Malcolm Daniel, the victim's father. "And knowing now that the person that took her away from us will pay, feels a little bit better."

The defense plans to appeal the 50-year prison sentence.