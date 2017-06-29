Texas DPS to increase patrols for 4th of July

The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase traffic enforcement from Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day weekend.

Troopers will be on the lookout for drunk driving, speeding, people without seatbelts and other violations.

"Alcohol consumption is always a concern this time of year, and motorists should take this into consideration when driving over the holiday weekend," DPS Director Steven McGraw said. "DPS and other law enforcement agencies will be out in force looking for impaired drivers and traffic violators."

During the Fourth of July weekend last year, DPS Troopers issued more than 85,267 tickets and warnings. They also made 601 DWI arrests, 322 fugitive arrests and 267 felony arrests.