Video of suspect vehicle released in Arlington road rage killing

Related Headlines Teen killed in Arlington road rage shooting

The Arlington Police Department has obtained video surveillance of a road rage shooting that took place in Arlington on Sunday night.

Police say Dylan Spaid was driving with his girlfriend on I-20 around 6 p.m. Sunday before he was killed. Investigators think something that happened on the interstate led to a road rage murder.

Police are still unsure of what set off the shooter, but the two drivers exchanged hand gestures before the killer fired a shot that hit Spaid near his eye. Spaid's girlfriend, Kristina Huggins, tried to take control of the pickup but ended up crashing into a sign near Matlock Road in South Arlington.

Huggins tried to use her shirt to stop the bleeding, but couldn't save Spaid. She says that a man and woman were in the vehicle, and she urges the female passenger to come forward.

"If she's out there, and I understand it's hard for her to come forward because her life could be on the line too, I hope she has some heart to come forward and tell the police what happened because if I was in her place I would," Huggins said.

Arlington PD believes that the suspect vehicle is a black BMW 7 series with dark tinted windows.

In the first video that the police department released, Spaid's truck is traveling southbound on S. Cooper St. with the vehicle of interest driving in the same direction in the middle lane.

The second video was captured at a car dealership on the I-20 service road between Cooper and Matlock. In this video, Spaid's truck is seen traveling eastbound on the entrance ramp from Cooper to I-20 with the suspect's vehicle directly behind him.

The Arlington Police Department tweeted out the surveillance video that they captured.

Please watch. Video of a car of interest from Sunday's road rage murder. If you recognize this car, contact Det. Griesbach at 817-459-5325. pic.twitter.com/EOXtIgw72t — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 29, 2017

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Steve Greisbach at 817-459-5325.