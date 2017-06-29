Sexual assault suspect wanted in Dallas

Dallas police are looking for a sexual assault suspect from an attack that occurred Monday afternoon.

The crime took place near the cross-street of Spring Valley Road and Maham Road.

The suspect came into the victim's apartment, threatened her with a weapon, and sexually assaulted her. He then stole property from her apartment and drove away from the scene.

"As she was coming out of her apartment, the suspect was in the breezeway or the porch area. And apparently he pushed or shoved her into her apartment," said Maj. Jimmy Vaughn, Dallas Police Department Crimes Against Persons Division.

The suspect is a Latin male. He is approximately 23-27 years old, and stands at 5'7", weighing about 170 pounds. He has a mustache, a mark under his left eye and tattoos on both arms, and his right hand. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a white shirt with khaki pants and white tennis shoes. He speaks both Spanish and English.

The suspect was seen leaving the location in a black, Chrysler PT Cruiser, which is a rare car. His car had a Cowboys sticker on its rear window.