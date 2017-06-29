Pigs wander highway after crash southeast of Dallas

An 18-wheeler that was carrying pigs crashed and caught fire on I-45 southeast of Dallas on Thursday morning.

The truck flipped onto its side and caught fire, killing several pigs and freeing others from their enclosure. Several of the pigs were left free to walk around the road.

The crash shut down both sides of the highway between Pleasant Run and Belt Line roads in Wilmer. The driver was not seriously injured.

Cleanup was still ongoing from the crash at midday.