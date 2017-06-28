Dallas Walmart shooter found guilty of aggravted robbery

A man who shot up a Dallas Walmart was found guilty of aggravated robbery on Wednesday.

Marcus Booker was accused of demanding money and repeatedly firing his weapon inside the Walmart in an incident that took place during February 2016.

Booker's attorneys raised questions about the evidence gathering process and the possibility of a second shooter, but their argument did not impact the verdict.

At the trial, witnesses described the harrowing experience.

"You had little kids hunched down on the ground.," said Mykia Brown, who was working the Walmart security cameras at the time. "You had parents covering their kids. People frantically crying, hyperventilating, passing out."

Off-duty Dallas County Sheriff Michael Bailey was in the back of the store at the time of the shooting. He was the only armed security guard there.

"I was getting ready to run to the front but then I heard people coming, screaming like it was a stampede," Bailey said.

Bailey directed people out of the back door and then called 911 for backup.

Citizen Julio Garza helped take down Booker, and described to jurors how he did it.

"The other guy grabbed him by the back but he couldn't bring him down," Garza said. "He was too strong for him. So me and the police officer walked towards him and put him in handcuffs."

Booker has a criminal history and faces up to 25 years in prison. The punishment phase begins Thursday.