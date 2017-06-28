Three dogs trained by Dallas County inmates up for adoption

Three dogs are up for adoption in Grand Prairie after being trained by jail inmates.

The dogs are part of Dallas County's "Homes for Hounds" program, which seeks to make shelter dogs more adaptable while simultaneously making inmates more employable.

Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez says that the program is great for not only the inmates, but for the people who adopt the dogs.

"We know people who are not dog owners, whose depression, whose activity and life will continue to develop and grow if they have a loving, caring partner," Valdez said.

Five more dogs from the Grand Prairie shelter are ready to be trained by ten inmates.