2017 Fourth of July Events in North Texas

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 28 2017 01:17PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 03:16PM CDT

Fireworks, food, music, parades and more family fun -- it's all happening across North Texas to celebrate the Fourth of July. See what's happening in your neck of the woods.

JULY 4TH EVENTS

Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
Fireworks and more
addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington, July 3
Light Up Arlington
Fireworks, concert and more
lightuparlington.com

Arlington Fourth of July Association Parade
arlington4th.org

Bedford, July 4
Bedford 4th FEST
Fireworks, concerts and more family fun
bedfordtx.gov/4thfest/

Burleson, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Free concert and fireworks
burlesontx.com

Burleson, July 4
Burleson Fourth of July parade
https://burlesonlionsclub.wildapricot.org/

Canton, July 4
Chamber of Commerce 4th of July parade and fireworks show
visitcantontx.com

Coppell, July 4
Celebrate Coppell parade
coppelltx.gov

Crowley, July 8
Celebration of Freedom
Parade, festival, fireworks and more
ci.crowley.tx.us

Dallas, July 4
Fair Park Fourth
Fireworks, live music, rides, discounted museum admissions and lots more family fun
fairpark.org

Denton, July 4
Yankee Doodle Parade
cityofdenton.com

4th of July Family Fun Jubilee
cityofdenton.com

DeSoto/Lancaster, July 1
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
ci.desoto.tx.us

Duncanville, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Parade, food, live music and fireworks
duncanville.com

Farmers Branch, July 3
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, and more
farmersbranchtx.gov

July 4
Walking parade
https://www.facebook.com/events/296627707461368/?acontext=%7B%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D

Farmersville, July 4
Sparks of Freedom Fireworks
farmersvilletx.com

Flower Mound, July 4
Town of Flower Mound Independence Fest
Parade, fireworks, free concerts, vintage car show and more
flower-mound.com/festival

Fort Worth, July 4
For Worth’s Fourth
Fun on the river, live music, fireworks and more
fortworthsfourth.com

July 2
Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concerts in the Garden
Old-fashioned family picnic & fireworks
www.fwbg.org

Frisco, July 4
Frisco Freedom Fest
Children’s fun expo, food fest, FC Dallas soccer match, fireworks and more
friscofreedomfest.org

Garland, July 3
Star-Spangled Spectacular
Family friendly activities, food, live entertainment, fireworks
visitgarlandtx.com

Grand Prairie, July 3-4
Long Stars and Stripes Celebration
Racing, family fun, music and fireworks
lonestarpark.com

Granbury, July 1-4
Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Food, arts and crafts, classic car show, bucking bulls and fireworks
granburychamber.com

Grapevine, July 4
Fireworks
grapevinetexasusa.com

Greenville, July 1
Superbowl Speedway
Race and fireworks
superbowlspeedway.com

Gun Barrel City, June 30-July 1
July Fest
Live music, fireworks and more
gunbarrelcityfestivals.net

Haltom City, July 4
Northeast Tarrant County’s Annual Family 4th Celebration
Multi-city fireworks show for North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Richland Hills
netarrant.org/events

Haslet, June 30
Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
haslet.org

Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin’ 4th
Fireworks and live music
boomin4th.com

Hurst, July 4
Hurst Stars and Stripes
Family Fun, live music and fireworks
hursttx.gov

Irving, July 4
Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show
Fireworks, parade, live music and more
cityofirving.org

Joshua, July 3
Independence Day Celebration
http://www.joshuachamber.com/calendar/independence-day-14

Lake Cities, July 4
Lake Cities 4th of July
Multi-city parade, carnival, fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores
lakedallas.com

Lancaster/DeSoto, July 1
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
ci.desoto.tx.us

Lewisville, July 4
Red White and Lewisville
Fireworks and live music
cityoflewisville.com

Mansfield, July 3
Rockin’ 4th of July
Rock ‘n roll, recreation and rockets
mansfieldtexas.gov

McKinney, July 4
Red, White and Boom
Fireworks, live music, car show and more
mckinneytexas.org

Mesquite, July 1
Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil’s Bowl Speedway
Racing and fireworks
devilsbowl.com

North Richland Hills, July 4
Northeast Tarrant County’s Annual Family 4th Celebration
Multi-city fireworks show for North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Richland Hills
netarrant.org

Park Cities, July 4
Fourth of July Parade and Goar Park
Includes family bicycle contest
portal.clubrunner.ca/4088

Plano, July 4
July 4th Fireworks
Fireworks and music
plano.gov

July 3
Plano Community Band "Patriotic Pops Concert"

Richardson, July 4
Family 4th Celebration
Fireworks, carnival games and more
cor.net

Roanoke, July 3
Roanoke’s 3rd Rocks
Fireworks, live music and family fun
roanoketexas.com

Rockwall, July 4
Fireworks at Myers Park
http://planetrockwall.com/calendar/event/fireworks_show

Rowlett, July 4
Fireworks on Main
Fireworks, live music, family fun and more
www.rowlett.com

Sachse, July 3
Red, White and Blue Blast
Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park
cityofsachse.com

Scurry, July 1-3
Scurry Freedom Fest
Car show, live music and fireworks
https://www.facebook.com/events/1686995221603557/

Seagoville, July 1
Patriotic Festival
seagoville.us

Southlake, July 3
Stars and Stripes Festival
Family fun, food and fireworks
visitsouthlaketexas.com

The Colony, July 1
Liberty by the Lake
Family fun, food, live entertainment, 5K and 10K, fireworks and more
libertybythelake.com

Trophy Club, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
5K, parade, fireworks and more
trophyclub.org

Waxahachie, July 3-4
Crape Myrtle Festival
Parade, home run derby and fireworks
waxahachiecvb.com

