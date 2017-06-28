2017 Fourth of July Events in North Texas
Fireworks, food, music, parades and more family fun -- it's all happening across North Texas to celebrate the Fourth of July. See what's happening in your neck of the woods.
JULY 4TH EVENTS
Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
Fireworks and more
addisonkaboomtown.com
Arlington, July 3
Light Up Arlington
Fireworks, concert and more
lightuparlington.com
Arlington Fourth of July Association Parade
arlington4th.org
Bedford, July 4
Bedford 4th FEST
Fireworks, concerts and more family fun
bedfordtx.gov/4thfest/
Burleson, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Free concert and fireworks
burlesontx.com
Burleson, July 4
Burleson Fourth of July parade
https://burlesonlionsclub.wildapricot.org/
Canton, July 4
Chamber of Commerce 4th of July parade and fireworks show
visitcantontx.com
Coppell, July 4
Celebrate Coppell parade
coppelltx.gov
Crowley, July 8
Celebration of Freedom
Parade, festival, fireworks and more
ci.crowley.tx.us
Dallas, July 4
Fair Park Fourth
Fireworks, live music, rides, discounted museum admissions and lots more family fun
fairpark.org
Denton, July 4
Yankee Doodle Parade
cityofdenton.com
4th of July Family Fun Jubilee
cityofdenton.com
DeSoto/Lancaster, July 1
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
ci.desoto.tx.us
Duncanville, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Parade, food, live music and fireworks
duncanville.com
Farmers Branch, July 3
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, and more
farmersbranchtx.gov
July 4
Walking parade
https://www.facebook.com/events/296627707461368/?acontext=%7B%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D
Farmersville, July 4
Sparks of Freedom Fireworks
farmersvilletx.com
Flower Mound, July 4
Town of Flower Mound Independence Fest
Parade, fireworks, free concerts, vintage car show and more
flower-mound.com/festival
Fort Worth, July 4
For Worth’s Fourth
Fun on the river, live music, fireworks and more
fortworthsfourth.com
July 2
Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concerts in the Garden
Old-fashioned family picnic & fireworks
www.fwbg.org
Frisco, July 4
Frisco Freedom Fest
Children’s fun expo, food fest, FC Dallas soccer match, fireworks and more
friscofreedomfest.org
Garland, July 3
Star-Spangled Spectacular
Family friendly activities, food, live entertainment, fireworks
visitgarlandtx.com
Grand Prairie, July 3-4
Long Stars and Stripes Celebration
Racing, family fun, music and fireworks
lonestarpark.com
Granbury, July 1-4
Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Food, arts and crafts, classic car show, bucking bulls and fireworks
granburychamber.com
Grapevine, July 4
Fireworks
grapevinetexasusa.com
Greenville, July 1
Superbowl Speedway
Race and fireworks
superbowlspeedway.com
Gun Barrel City, June 30-July 1
July Fest
Live music, fireworks and more
gunbarrelcityfestivals.net
Haltom City, July 4
Northeast Tarrant County’s Annual Family 4th Celebration
Multi-city fireworks show for North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Richland Hills
netarrant.org/events
Haslet, June 30
Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
haslet.org
Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin’ 4th
Fireworks and live music
boomin4th.com
Hurst, July 4
Hurst Stars and Stripes
Family Fun, live music and fireworks
hursttx.gov
Irving, July 4
Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show
Fireworks, parade, live music and more
cityofirving.org
Joshua, July 3
Independence Day Celebration
http://www.joshuachamber.com/calendar/independence-day-14
Lake Cities, July 4
Lake Cities 4th of July
Multi-city parade, carnival, fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores
lakedallas.com
Lancaster/DeSoto, July 1
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
ci.desoto.tx.us
Lewisville, July 4
Red White and Lewisville
Fireworks and live music
cityoflewisville.com
Mansfield, July 3
Rockin’ 4th of July
Rock ‘n roll, recreation and rockets
mansfieldtexas.gov
McKinney, July 4
Red, White and Boom
Fireworks, live music, car show and more
mckinneytexas.org
Mesquite, July 1
Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil’s Bowl Speedway
Racing and fireworks
devilsbowl.com
North Richland Hills, July 4
Northeast Tarrant County’s Annual Family 4th Celebration
Multi-city fireworks show for North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Richland Hills
netarrant.org
Park Cities, July 4
Fourth of July Parade and Goar Park
Includes family bicycle contest
portal.clubrunner.ca/4088
Plano, July 4
July 4th Fireworks
Fireworks and music
plano.gov
July 3
Plano Community Band "Patriotic Pops Concert"
Richardson, July 4
Family 4th Celebration
Fireworks, carnival games and more
cor.net
Roanoke, July 3
Roanoke’s 3rd Rocks
Fireworks, live music and family fun
roanoketexas.com
Rockwall, July 4
Fireworks at Myers Park
http://planetrockwall.com/calendar/event/fireworks_show
Rowlett, July 4
Fireworks on Main
Fireworks, live music, family fun and more
www.rowlett.com
Sachse, July 3
Red, White and Blue Blast
Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park
cityofsachse.com
Scurry, July 1-3
Scurry Freedom Fest
Car show, live music and fireworks
https://www.facebook.com/events/1686995221603557/
Seagoville, July 1
Patriotic Festival
seagoville.us
Southlake, July 3
Stars and Stripes Festival
Family fun, food and fireworks
visitsouthlaketexas.com
The Colony, July 1
Liberty by the Lake
Family fun, food, live entertainment, 5K and 10K, fireworks and more
libertybythelake.com
Trophy Club, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
5K, parade, fireworks and more
trophyclub.org
Waxahachie, July 3-4
Crape Myrtle Festival
Parade, home run derby and fireworks
waxahachiecvb.com