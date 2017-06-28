2017 Fourth of July Events in North Texas

Fireworks, food, music, parades and more family fun -- it's all happening across North Texas to celebrate the Fourth of July. See what's happening in your neck of the woods.

JULY 4TH EVENTS

Addison, July 3

Addison Kaboom Town!

Fireworks and more

addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington, July 3

Light Up Arlington

Fireworks, concert and more

lightuparlington.com

Arlington Fourth of July Association Parade

arlington4th.org

Bedford, July 4

Bedford 4th FEST

Fireworks, concerts and more family fun

bedfordtx.gov/4thfest/

Burleson, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Free concert and fireworks

burlesontx.com

Burleson, July 4

Burleson Fourth of July parade

https://burlesonlionsclub.wildapricot.org/

Canton, July 4

Chamber of Commerce 4th of July parade and fireworks show

visitcantontx.com

Coppell, July 4

Celebrate Coppell parade

coppelltx.gov

Crowley, July 8

Celebration of Freedom

Parade, festival, fireworks and more

ci.crowley.tx.us

Dallas, July 4

Fair Park Fourth

Fireworks, live music, rides, discounted museum admissions and lots more family fun

fairpark.org

Denton, July 4

Yankee Doodle Parade

cityofdenton.com

4th of July Family Fun Jubilee

cityofdenton.com

DeSoto/Lancaster, July 1

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

ci.desoto.tx.us

Duncanville, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Parade, food, live music and fireworks

duncanville.com

Farmers Branch, July 3

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, live music, and more

farmersbranchtx.gov

July 4

Walking parade

https://www.facebook.com/events/296627707461368/?acontext=%7B%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D

Farmersville, July 4

Sparks of Freedom Fireworks

farmersvilletx.com

Flower Mound, July 4

Town of Flower Mound Independence Fest

Parade, fireworks, free concerts, vintage car show and more

flower-mound.com/festival

Fort Worth, July 4

For Worth’s Fourth

Fun on the river, live music, fireworks and more

fortworthsfourth.com

July 2

Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concerts in the Garden

Old-fashioned family picnic & fireworks

www.fwbg.org

Frisco, July 4

Frisco Freedom Fest

Children’s fun expo, food fest, FC Dallas soccer match, fireworks and more

friscofreedomfest.org

Garland, July 3

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Family friendly activities, food, live entertainment, fireworks

visitgarlandtx.com

Grand Prairie, July 3-4

Long Stars and Stripes Celebration

Racing, family fun, music and fireworks

lonestarpark.com

Granbury, July 1-4

Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

Food, arts and crafts, classic car show, bucking bulls and fireworks

granburychamber.com

Grapevine, July 4

Fireworks

grapevinetexasusa.com

Greenville, July 1

Superbowl Speedway

Race and fireworks

superbowlspeedway.com

Gun Barrel City, June 30-July 1

July Fest

Live music, fireworks and more

gunbarrelcityfestivals.net

Haltom City, July 4

Northeast Tarrant County’s Annual Family 4th Celebration

Multi-city fireworks show for North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Richland Hills

netarrant.org/events

Haslet, June 30

Independence Day Parade and Fireworks

haslet.org

Hudson Oaks, July 4

Boomin’ 4th

Fireworks and live music

boomin4th.com

Hurst, July 4

Hurst Stars and Stripes

Family Fun, live music and fireworks

hursttx.gov

Irving, July 4

Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show

Fireworks, parade, live music and more

cityofirving.org

Joshua, July 3

Independence Day Celebration

http://www.joshuachamber.com/calendar/independence-day-14

Lake Cities, July 4

Lake Cities 4th of July

Multi-city parade, carnival, fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores

lakedallas.com

Lancaster/DeSoto, July 1

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

ci.desoto.tx.us

Lewisville, July 4

Red White and Lewisville

Fireworks and live music

cityoflewisville.com

Mansfield, July 3

Rockin’ 4th of July

Rock ‘n roll, recreation and rockets

mansfieldtexas.gov

McKinney, July 4

Red, White and Boom

Fireworks, live music, car show and more

mckinneytexas.org

Mesquite, July 1

Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Racing and fireworks

devilsbowl.com

North Richland Hills, July 4

Northeast Tarrant County’s Annual Family 4th Celebration

Multi-city fireworks show for North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Richland Hills

netarrant.org

Park Cities, July 4

Fourth of July Parade and Goar Park

Includes family bicycle contest

portal.clubrunner.ca/4088

Plano, July 4

July 4th Fireworks

Fireworks and music

plano.gov

July 3

Plano Community Band "Patriotic Pops Concert"

Richardson, July 4

Family 4th Celebration

Fireworks, carnival games and more

cor.net

Roanoke, July 3

Roanoke’s 3rd Rocks

Fireworks, live music and family fun

roanoketexas.com

Rockwall, July 4

Fireworks at Myers Park

http://planetrockwall.com/calendar/event/fireworks_show

Rowlett, July 4

Fireworks on Main

Fireworks, live music, family fun and more

www.rowlett.com

Sachse, July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast

Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park

cityofsachse.com

Scurry, July 1-3

Scurry Freedom Fest

Car show, live music and fireworks

https://www.facebook.com/events/1686995221603557/

Seagoville, July 1

Patriotic Festival

seagoville.us

Southlake, July 3

Stars and Stripes Festival

Family fun, food and fireworks

visitsouthlaketexas.com

The Colony, July 1

Liberty by the Lake

Family fun, food, live entertainment, 5K and 10K, fireworks and more

libertybythelake.com

Trophy Club, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

5K, parade, fireworks and more

trophyclub.org

Waxahachie, July 3-4

Crape Myrtle Festival

Parade, home run derby and fireworks

waxahachiecvb.com