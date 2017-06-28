One man injured in North Richland Hills road rage shooting

An Army veteran was one of the two men who gave first aid to a man wounded in a road rage shooting.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills. A man was shot near Boulevard 26 and Northeast Loop 820.

A customer and a worker at a Waffle House ran to help the wounded man.

The veteran used a lanyard to make a tourniquet.

"He was just in shock, classic shock," Army veteran, Ryan Leonard said.

Police believe the person who fired the shot was in a white mid-size SUV. The driver was wearing a white baseball cap. The victim is expected to survive.

This is the third road rage shooting in North Texas this week.

