Brief rain floods Collin County neighborhoods

Scattered storms impacted parts of North Texas Tuesday afternoon, leaving several neighborhoods flooded.

There were thunderstorm warnings in a few counties, including Collin County where heavy rain caused flash flooding. In fact, high water in one neighborhood took people by surprise. And their cars parked along the street paid the price.

The Willow Bend North neighborhood in Plano was heavily flooded. As soon as the water receded, residents checked to see if their cars would start. Some were not so lucky and were forced to call a tow truck due to the water damage.

Park Downing filled a trash bag full of things that were in his car.

"The water was probably like around the headlights,” the Plano resident said.

More than an inch of rain fell between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Collin County.