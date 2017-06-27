Tonya Couch accused of second bond violation by prosecutors

Related Headlines Prosecutors want Tonya Couch's bond revoked

Tarrant County prosecutors said Tuesday that Ethan Couch's mother, Tonya, committed two bond violations that should put her in jail.

In addition to the alcohol violation that prosecutors say she committed on May 20, Couch has now been accused of a new violation -- possession of a firearm. The incident occurred last Saturday, prosecutors said in a new court filing.

No specific details have been released about either incident.

Couch is on trial for helping her son, the drunk driving affluenza killer, escape to Mexico in 2015.

The state is seeking to have her bond revoked. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.