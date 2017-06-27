Teen wanted for capital murder believed to be in North Texas

The U.S. Marshals Service needs help locating a violent fugitive.

Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17, is wanted for Capital Murder, and the service believes he is in North Texas.

McIntyre is approximately 5'7" and 124 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion.

The Marshals Service did not provide any details about the crime.

Monetary rewards are being offered to anyone who can provide information that assists in the apprehension of McIntyre. Those with information should contact the the Marshals Service at 202-307-9100.