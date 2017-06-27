Teen wanted for capital murder believed to be in North Texas

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 27 2017 02:04PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 02:04PM CDT

The U.S. Marshals Service needs help locating a violent fugitive.

Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17, is wanted for Capital Murder, and the service believes he is in North Texas.

McIntyre is approximately 5'7" and 124 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion.

The Marshals Service did not provide any details about the crime.

Monetary rewards are being offered to anyone who can provide information that assists in the apprehension of McIntyre. Those with information should contact the the Marshals Service at 202-307-9100.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories