"Reading with Barbers" to put books in Fort Worth barbershops

A new reading initiative hopes to encourage young men to read while also connecting them with men in the community.

The program "Reading with Barbers" is putting bookshelves in five to 10 barbershops in East and Southeast Fort Worth.

The program is targeted towards students of ages 4-14 in Fort Worth, aiming to help them connect with books and reading in a male-centric space.

"With the barber school I have young men 20 to 25 and they can't read," said barber Filtone Love. "Just imagine younger men and women who can't read. I'm here to help. If we can form an organization to get it going let's do it."

The first bookshelves will be placed in Fort Worth barbershops in July.