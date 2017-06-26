Plano Parkway to be closed nightly June 26-30 for construction work

All lanes of eastbound and westbound Plano Parkway, including U-turn lanes, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from the night of Monday, June 26 to the morning of Friday, June 30.

The closure is due to construction to reconfigure the Dallas North Tollway-President George Bush Turnpike interchange.

The detour for the eastbound Plano Parkway is to turn right onto southbound Dallas Parkway and make a left onto Haverwood Lane. Drivers can then make another left onto northbound Dallas Parkway, continue north to Plano Parkway and turn right.

The detour for the westbound Plano Parkway is to turn right onto southbound Dallas Parkway and make a left onto Park Boulevard. Drivers can then make another left onto southbound Dallas Parkway, continue south to Plano Parkway and turn right.

All closures are subject to be postponed due to weather, if necessary.