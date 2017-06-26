Man Shot on Mesquite Highway

A man was shot while driving on a major North Texas interstate early Monday morning.

About 1:15 AM, Mesquite police responded to WB I-30 at LBJ Freeway. They found a man in a small, red sedan suffering a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported him to Baylor Hospital in Dallas.He is expected to survive.

The victim told police he thinks the shot was fired from a small, black sedan. He didn't get a good look at the shooter, so officers haven't released a suspect description. The suspect fled and remains at large.