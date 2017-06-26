Man killed in Arlington road rage shooting

A Grand Prairie man was killed in a road rage shooting Sunday evening.

Police say 19-year-old Dylan Spaid and his girlfriend had just entered Interstate 20 in a pickup truck when the incident happened Sunday about 6 p.m.

At least one gunshot was fired at Spaid. The girlfriend tried to take control of the pickup, but ended up crashing into a sign near Matlock Road in South Arlington.



"She was very traumatized. She didn't know what had occurred. She knew there was a road rage incident, but she didn't know what happened at that point," said Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook.

Police say the girlfriend and a witness provided some vague details of the shooter's car. It's a black sedan, possibly a BMW or Mercedes with after market wheels and silver rims.

Arlington PD is looking for more people who might have witnessed the incident. They say any details, no matter how small, can be helpful.