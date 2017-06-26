Silver Alert Issued for Irving Man

A Silver Alert was issued for an 81-year-old man from Irving.

Louis Blaylock was diagnosed with a Cognitive Impairment. Police fear his own health and safety could be at risk.

Blaylock has brown hair, brown eyes, and he walks with a cane. He stands 6'2" tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He was last seen Sunday night at 7741 Macarthur Blvd in Irving. Blaylock was driving a Gray, 2004 Lexus RX3 with TX license plate 6MRPM. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

Irving Police ask anyone with information to call 972-273-1010.