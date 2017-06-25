Arlington Police looking for road rage shooter who killed 1

Arlington Police are looking for a road rage gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old driver Sunday evening.

Police responded to reports of a major crash in the 800 block of W. I-20 around 5:49 pm between Cooper and Mattock. That's where they found a man behind the wheel, shot prior to the crash. A female passenger was also with him at the time.

A witness told police a black 4-door sedan with dark tinted window, silver rims and possibly after-market wheels had pulled up alongside a white Ford pickup and fired at least one shot through a rolled down passenger side window. The pickup driver lost control and struck a National Tire and Battery sign after he was shot.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His female passenger was also taken to the hospital for injuries unrelated to the shooting.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is waiting to identify the murdered driver until family has been notified.

Arlington detectives are asking anyone who may have observed the shooting to contact them.