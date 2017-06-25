Woman rescued, man missing at White Rock Lake after sailboat capsizes

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 25 2017 06:36PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25 2017 07:44PM CDT

Dallas - A man is missing after his sailboat capsized at White Rock Lake Sunday afternoon. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue's Swift Water Rescue Team along with the Texas Game Warden are searching for him.

A DFR spokesman says the man was boating with his wife when the boat flipped over. She was rescued by another boat, but he never resurfaced.

The call came it about 3 p.m. A command post was set up near White Rock Road and West Lawther Drive on the southwest side of the lake.



 

