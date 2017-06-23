Police unsure how missing Bedford teen ended up in landfill

- The Bedford Police Department said it is using every resource possible to find out what happened to a missing 14-year-old girl whose body was found in an Arlington landfill.

Police Chief Jeff Gibson addressed the media Friday and first offered his condolences to Kaitlynn Cargill’s grieving family.

Cargill disappeared on Monday night after leaving her apartment on Oak Creek Lane to walk her dog. Police said her parents looked for her for about 30 minutes and then reported her missing an hour and a half later.

Chief Gibson said Cargill’s information was immediately entered into a local and national database for missing children. But at that point officers had no information that led them to believe she was abducted or kidnapped.

In fact, the chief said Cargill’s stepfather suggested she might be at a friend’s house and her mother gave officers the name of a friend that she might be with.

“I realize this community has several questions as to why the Bedford Police Department did not issue activate an Amber Alert on June 19. The simple answer is there are specific criteria that law enforcement personnel have to follow in terms of initiating an Amber Alert,” Gibson said.

The chief said he believes his officers did everything they could have possibly done to find the teen Monday night.

“There is nothing that we could have differently. Our staff has worked tirelessly on this case, night and day,” he said.

The department did send out community alerts Tuesday after officers learned that Cargill was not with the friend her parents thought she might be staying with.

Her body was found Wednesday afternoon in the landfill.

Chief Gibson said the Tarrant County medical examiner is still working to determine Cargill’s cause of death. It’s not yet clear if she was attacked or sexually assaulted.

Police also don’t yet know how her body ended up in the landfill. They’ve talked to multiple people in her apartment complex but do not have a suspect and have not made any arrests.

“Again, we are following absolutely every single lead, every tip that comes into this organization. Any name that we get we are following through to make sure that interviews take place to give us any information that will take us down the pathway to find the reason for this situation,” Gibson said.

When asked about neighbors who feel unsafe, the chief said there is “absolutely nothing that points to a risk to the community in terms of further danger.” He said there is no indication that there is a repeat offender or child predator on the loose.

“We have no information that leads us to believe that this is an ongoing situation,” he said.

Chief Gibson said his officers are continuing to investigate Cargill’s death. They’re working with the Arlington Police Department, the local school district, and federal agencies.

“Our number one priority as we move forward in the Bedford Police Department is meeting the needs of the grieving family. We will continue to stand beside them every step of the way until this situation has been resolved,” he said.