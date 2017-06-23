Workers break ground on Dallas Midtown development

- The dust will fly at the old Valley View mall in north Dallas Friday morning. Work starts on a new mixed use development that will be called Dallas Midtown.

The $4 billion development will stretch across a vast area north of the LBJ Freeway east of The Galleria. It also includes the Valley View Center which opened back in 1974.

The old mall is going to disappear. Demolition has already begun with the old Macy’s store being dismantled in stages and the work beginning to shift to other parts of the mall.

Friday morning there will be a ground breaking ceremony to commemorate the start of the Dallas Midtown project.

It’s going to be a modern mixed use development similar to the Shops at Legacy in Plano. Midtown will include luxury hotels, office towers, restaurants, shopping, an eight-screen movie theater and other entertainment venues.

Also, a park is being planned that is supposed to be four times the size of Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas, along with an athletic and wellness center and interactive water features.

The anchor retail tenants are expected to be announced at Friday’s ground breaking ceremony.

Phase one of the Midtown is expected to be complete sometime in 2019.