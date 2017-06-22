Video shows suspected drunk driver crashing into several cars

- Crazy cell phone video shows a suspected drunk driver hit several cars in Fort Worth and then keeps going.

FOX 4 viewer Marvin Bell's video shows the first crash near Granbury Road and I-20 on Thursday. The driver of the SUV backs up after the crash and then drives off, littering the road with pieces of his vehicle.

The suspected drunk driver was later arrested after crashing again a little further down the road. He and another person were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

Fort Worth police say there were no major injuries. A DWI unit is investigating the incident.