McKinney PD searching for lifeguard accused of indecency with child

McKinney police are searching for a lifeguard accused of indecency with a child.

Police issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for Noah Bloomfield, who worked as a head lifeguard at the Apex Center in the 3000 block of Alma Road.

Police only said Bloomfield was accused of indecency with a child and released no further details about the alleged crime.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bloomfield is asked to contact McKinney PD Det. Davis at 972-547-2700.