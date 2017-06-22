Officer charged for fatally shooting Dallas mom

Related Headlines Grand jury to hear DPD case with shot pregnant mom

- One of two Dallas Police Department officers involved in the fatal shooting of a woman earlier this year has been indicted.

Officer Christopher Hess is now charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

In January, Officer Hess and another officer responded to a call about a suspicious person in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Eastside Avenue. Records showed the car they were in was reported stolen out of Irving.

Initially, Dallas police said the woman behind the wheel ignored the officers’ commands, reversed the stolen vehicle and backed into the officers’ patrol car.

The police report said she drove forward into a fence and then backed up again in the direction of the officers, who both discharged their firearms.

However, sources told FOX 4 the dash camera video of the shooting did not fully match what was in the initial report.

The woman in the car, 21-year-old Genevive Dawes, was hit by multiple bullets and died at the hospital. Her male passenger, 23-year-old Virgilio Rosales, was not hurt but arrested after the incident for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s still in jail.

Family members told FOX 4 Dawes was a mother of two who was expecting a third child with Rosales, her common-law husband.

"We just want justice for Genevive,” said Rebecca Garcia, Dawes' great-grandmother-in-law. “She was only 21 and the mother of two."

Hess still works for DPD. He was placed on routine administrative leave after the shooting.

It’s not yet clear if the other officer who was involved will face any charges.