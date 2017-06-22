Driver arrested after Jeep lands in creek

- A man may face charges after crashing his Jeep through a guardrail and landing in a creek in Oak Cliff.

Dallas police found the vehicle in the water just before midnight Wednesday at Kiest Boulevard and Hampton Road. The driver was not hurt.

The driver was arrested. A witness told officers he lost control while he was fleeing the scene of another crash.

He could face hit-and-run or driving while intoxicated charges depending on the outcome of an investigation, police said.