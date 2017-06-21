Fort Worth police officers install air conditioning units for heat-endangered people

All police officers aim to help people in danger, but two Fort Worth police officers are doing so in an innovative way.

Officer William Margolis and his partner help people that they come across on patrol who are endangered by the heat.

Their most recent job was with Linda Paddack, who spent many years as a nun and a nurse. Her air conditioner recently quit, as the temperature rose.

"Came in and I heard this grounding sound. I went over and shut it off," she said.

Margolis' goal is to help out anyone who can use his assistance.

"We still come across people that don't want," Margolis said. "They have a lot of pride in themselves and don't want to ask for help, but we're offering to help."