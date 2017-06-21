Unidentified body found in Arlington landfill

A body was found in a landfill near the Arlington-Euless border on Wednesday afternoon.

Bedford police were on the scene along with Arlington police. Bedford police were there to determine if the body was that of a 14-year-old girl who went missing two days ago.

Police say a landfill employee discovered the body shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police are treating this as a death investigation and are working with the medical examiner's office to determine the identity and how the person died.

Bedford detectives have been looking for missing 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill, who was last seen near her Bedford home on Oak Creek Lane on Monday evening.

When police issued the missing person advisory on Tuesday, they said they did not have reason to believe Kaytlynn was in danger -- and no Amber Alert was issued.