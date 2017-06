A Lake Worth police officer found 15 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop.

Officer Robert Watson stopped 35-year-old Christopher Ryan at the 3700 Block of Boat Club Road in Lake Worth and found the pot on Monday, which is estimated to be worth $14,000 in street value.

Ryan will be charged with delivery of marijuana, a second degree felony which is punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.