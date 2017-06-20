Person of interest sought in weekend Deep Ellum sex assault

Related Headlines Police investigating sexual assault in Deep Ellum

- Dallas police are now identifying a person of interest for a weekend sexual assault in Deep Ellum.

Surveillance images released Tuesday show the man investigators are trying to track down and question. Police describe him as a Hispanic man who's around 5’6” and 210 pounds with a mustache and small goatee. He has tattoos on both arms and wears glasses.

Police say around 1 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old woman claims to have been sexually assaulted after getting into a man's vehicle. She told police the assault happened near the DART train tracks that separate Baylor from Deep Ellum.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.