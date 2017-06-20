Prosecutors want Tonya Couch's bond revoked due to drinking

Tonya Couch, the mother of affluenza teen Ethan Couch, may be going back to jail.

Tarrant County prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday to revoke her bond. Court documents say she violated her conditional bond by drinking alcohol on June 16.

Tonya Couch has been on conditional release awaiting trial on charges of money laundering and hindering apprehension for running off to Mexico with her son in late 2015 when his probation was in jeopardy of being revoked.

Ethan Couch, now 20-years-old, is still serving out a two year jail term for violating his probation for the 2013 drunken driving accident that killed four people when he was 16.

He was originally only sentenced to 10 years’ probation as a juvenile after his lawyer made the now-infamous affluenza defense.