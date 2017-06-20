Seagoville police chase erratic driver into Dallas

- A man who led Seagoville police on a chase into Dallas Tuesday morning is now behind bars.

The Seagoville Police Department said patrol officers spotted the driver of a white Ford pickup committing several traffic violations around 10:30 a.m. They tried to pull him over but he wouldn’t stop.

The officers noticed the man was driving erratically so they backed off. But a few minutes later he passed them again going in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. The truck’s tailgate was dragging on the road and it had a flat tire so the officers decided to pursue, police said.

The officers chased the truck on westbound Highway 175 until it crashed near Bruton Road in Dallas. The driver took off on foot.

The suspect was later captured in the nearby woods. He’s now facing charges for felony evading arrest.