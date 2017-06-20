Dallas boy drowns in Tampa pool; sister in critical condition

- A teenager from Dallas drowned in a Tampa motel pool over the weekend, and his sister is still in critical condition.

According to FOX 13 in Tampa, the drowning happened Sunday afternoon at a Clarion Inn where Dallas family was staying.

Rescuers pulled 12-year-old Sebastano Greco and his 17-year-old sister from the pool unresponsive. Deputies and firefighters performed CPR on both of them but they were unable to save the boy.

His sister, Kesha, was taken a Tampa hospital and was in critical condition as of last check.

Deputies said the family was visiting Tampa with a large group for a church function.

No other information was immediately available.