DART board to vote on Cotton Belt commuter line

- Dallas Area Rapid Transit is expected to vote Tuesday on borrowing money to build a new commuter rail line that would run from Plano to DFW Airport.

The issue of whether to move forward with the 26-mile Cotton Belt commuter line is on the agenda. The expansion would mean more access to the suburbs but not everyone is on board with the plan.

The Cotton Belt would connect cities like Plano, Richardson, Carrollton and Addison to DFW Airport. Many of these cities have been paying into the DART system for a while now and say it’s about time that DART makes a stop in their cities.

But officials with the city of Dallas are saying not so fast. They want the DART board to prioritize and focus on the D2 line, which will be a subway line in Downtown Dallas.

To pay for the Cotton Belt, the DART board would have to take out a $1 billion low-interest federal loan. The D2 line would be paid for in part through a federal grant. Deadlines are approaching to apply so DART says it can’t wait.

In part, that’s why DART is holding this special meeting. The city of Dallas is about to replace some of its representatives who sit on the DART board. So the current board is trying to take action to make those important decisions before the change of power happens.

The meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. No matter what is decided, it should have a big impact on the future of public transportation in the Metroplex.