Proposed sculpture would honor 5 slain Dallas officers

Anonymous donors have proposed to fund a sculpture memorializing the five Dallas officers who were killed in the 2016 downtown ambush shooting.

The donors have had conversations with artist Barvo Walker about constructing the sculpture. Walker previously sculpted a statue of former Dallas Mayor J. Erik Jonsson.

The concept of the sculpture is a limestone vertical slab with a detailed bronze art feature on the front. It is proposed to be 10-12 feet tall, with a 6 feet by 8 feet base.

The requested location for the sculpture is in front of the flag poles at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters at 1400 South Lamar Street in Dallas.

The Dallas City Council will discuss accepting money for the statue at their June 28 meeting.