42 animals seized from Pottsboro property for alleged cruel treatment

The SPCA of Texas, Pottsboro Police Department and Grayson County Sheriff's Office seized 42 cruelly treated animals from a Pottsboro property Saturday.

They seized 32 rabbits, six dogs, two ferrets and two birds. One rabbit was dead. The animals were transported to the SPCA of Texas' Animal Rescue Center in Dallas, where they will be tended to by medical staff until a custody hearing takes place.

The SPCA says that the rabbits were living outdoors in cruelly confined cages filled with feces and debris. They had little or no access to food, water or protection. The dogs were roaming freely indoors, while the ferrets and birds were in indoor cages.

The animals are suffering from multiple health issues, including malnourishment, hair loss, long nails and flea infestation.

The Pottsboro PD called the SPCA about the poor conditions on Friday, prompting an SPCA investigator to visit the property and then obtain a seizure warrant.

The custody hearing will be held on Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m.