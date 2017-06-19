Four new Dallas council members sworn in

- The Dallas City Council was sworn in Monday morning with several new members.

Three incumbents who were backed by Mayor Mike Rawlings lost re-election. They’re being replaced by Omar Narvaez, Kevin Felder and Tennell Atkins. Atkins has served on the council once before.

So has Dwaine Caraway. He defeated incumbent Carolyn King Arnold, who replaced him two years ago when he was forced to leave because of term limits.

The four new members could shift the balance of power away from Rawlings. Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax encouraged them to keep an open mind and have an open heart.

Dallas council members serve two-year terms.