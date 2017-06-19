Frisco ISD to vote on controversial budget, sports participation fee

- The Frisco Independent School District’s board will vote Monday on a budget that takes into account a massive shortfall.

Voters rejected a 13 cent property tax increase in August. To make up the difference board came up with a plan to cut staff, increase class sizes and delay the opening of four new schools.

But it’s the so-called pay-to-play proposal that’s gotten the most attention. The plan calls for an athletic participation fee that would cost $100 for middle school students and $200 for high schoolers.

Some parents worry the fees could sideline students from less affluent homes. District officials promised there would be discounts or scholarships for kids who want to play sports but can’t afford it.

Monday night’s school board meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. It will include a public on the proposed budget and there will likely be some strong opinions expressed.

The final vote is also expected.