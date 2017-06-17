Hundreds march for anti-police brutality rally in Dallas

Hundreds of people marched from Downtown Dallas to an Uptown Park, Saturday Afternoon, calling for an end to police brutality.



Demonstrators chanted and carried signs to honor the memories of those who have died at the hands of police. They marched toward a park named after 12-year-old Santos Rodriguez. He was shot and killed by Dallas Police Officer Darrell Cain 44-years-ago, while handcuffed in the back of a police car. Cain was later convicted of murder.

Texas State Senator Royce West was one of the speakers.

"This is not an anti-police rally,” he said, "We support law enforcement right? What we don't support is police brutality.”

There were also chants of justice for Jordan Edwards, the 15-year-old boy shot and killed by Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver nearly 2 months ago. He is charged with murder. Edwards’ father was there for the demonstration, on the eve of Father’s Day. Odell Edwards tearfully spoke about his sleepless nights since his son’s death.



“This part is really hard for me,” he said, "I miss Jordan. I miss him a lot.”



Other speakers at the rally, like John Fullinwider of Mother’s Against Police Brutality, called for accountability and change.



"In the city of Dallas there has not been a single officer indicted in a fatal shooting since Darrell Cain.”