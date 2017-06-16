Dallas North Tollway in northern Plano scheduled to close June 16-19

Local drivers should try to avoid the Dallas North Tollway in northern Plano this weekend.

The DNT at the Legacy Drive bridge is scheduled to close for construction from June 16-19.

As part of the DNT Improvement Projects, the North Texas Tollway Association is building a new south-to-northbound U-turn bridge. Beams for the bridge will be placed this weekend. The current U-turn lane will change into a pedestrian walkway.

The closure was originally scheduled to take place from May 19-22, but was postponed due to weather.

Two northbound lanes of the DNT from the Spring Creek Parkway exit to the Headquarters Drive entrance ramp and two southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to the Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp will be closed Friday at 9 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday

The following lanes will also close at 11 p.m. Friday and open 5 a.m. Monday.

- The southwest-bound and northeast-bound SRT direct-connector ramps to southbound DNT.

- The northbound DNT direct-connector ramp to southwest-bound and northeast-bound SRT.

- The northbound entrance ramps from Windhaven Parkway and Spring Creek Parkway.

- The northbound exit ramps at Legacy Drive and Headquarters Drive.

- The southbound entrance ramps from Gaylord Parkway, State Highway 121 and Legacy Drive.

- The southbound exit ramps to Legacy Drive and Spring Creek Parkway.

Legacy Drive will stay open to traffic during construction.

All closures can be postponed due to weather if necessary, but that seems unlikely with no rain in the forecast.