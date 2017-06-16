Police searching for missing Anna woman

- Police in Anna sent out an alert about a missing woman. They’re investigating her disappearance.

Yvonne Chavez was last seen by family members Wednesday afternoon at her home there in Collin County.

She’s a 35-year-old Hispanic woman who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 130 pounds. She may be in a white, four-door Ford Fusion wearing black shorts and a Nike shirt.

Chavez is known to visit L.A. Fitness centers in McKinney, Plano and Richardson. She also has family in El Paso

The alert did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Chavez’s disappearance or whether police think foul play is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Smith at 972-924-2848.