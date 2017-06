- The pregnant woman who was hurt in a car accident last week has died, according to her family.

Heather Trimble was driving on Highway 121 in northeast Collin County on June 6 and was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. Her parents and two Anna teenagers were killed.

After the accident the 24-year-old delivered her baby. Her 4-year-old daughter was also hurt in the crash.

Family members did not give an update on how the children are doing.