Denton murder suspect returned to the U.S.

- An accused killer is back in Denton after he fled to Mexico more than two years ago.

Ricardo Lara Martinez was arrested in Mexico last year. He fought extradition but recently lost his appeals. Denton police took him into their custody at DFW Airport on Thursday.

Police said Martinez beat and strangled his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-ol Maria Isabela Romero Medina, in 2014. Then he took her 4-year-old son, Alex, to Mexico. The boy was returned to relatives in this country last year.

Martinez will be tried for murder.